South Africa

Health department owing billions to small businesses

Black Business Council concerned many will sink if not paid

14 March 2022 - 07:17
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The Gauteng department of health owes businesses more than R3.1bn in unpaid invoices.

The department which has come under fire due to the shocking conditions patients have been subjected to at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, owes money to 42,519 businesses...

