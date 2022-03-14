Cut the red tape for small businesses to flourish

It is no secret that our economy in Gauteng is struggling due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic, but more so because of the corruption that has invaded our provincial government under the leadership of premier David Makhura.

Every year during his state of the province address, the premier highlights the need for our economy to grow and for more job opportunities to be created for the unemployed, particularly the youth in our province.

This is typically done by establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in our province which are meant to help kick the economy into high gear by creating a space for SMMEs to ply their trade in a space that is specially equipped to deal with their needs.

While SEZs do have a role to play in job creation and growing the economy, SMMEs that operate in the space provided for them still face a myriad of red tape that they need to get through so that they can do business with the government.

If the red tape is cut, it means that small businesses will be able to access tenders advertised by government much easier instead of having work being subcontracted to them through a bigger company. In addition, SMMEs who do business with the government must be paid in 30 days or less.

If this is not done, these businesses are at risk of having to close their doors as they will be unable to pay salaries and rentals for the space they use.

This is the only way in which we can ensure that there is more sustainable job growth in our province and ensure that our businesses, particularly those operating in our townships, continue to flourish.

Patrick Atkinson, MPL

DA Gauteng spokesperson for finance