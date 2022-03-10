Mashele, work towards doctorate

I am one of the people like Tatana Shingange who were disappointed to learn of the end of Prince Mashele’s opinion piece in the Sowetan. It has been my routine for the past few years to read the opinion piece before I could read any other article in the Sowetan.

While I sometimes differed with him on certain aspects, I found his articles thought-provoking and contributing immensely towards the building of our young democracy.

Unlike other political analysts who indulge in the profession because they seek attention to boost their image in order to gain something in the form of lucrative posts or contracts, Mashele was always consistent and never changed his colours. He called a spade a spade and not a garden implement.

I liked and appreciated his boldness, especially during the dark days of state capture when most analysts were co-opted or bought. To have a character of the pedigree of Mashele in our country is a blessing as there are few analysts like him who are true to their convictions.

Mashele possesses all the attributes of a true intellectual and opinion maker. He pulled no punches when tackling populist and immature leaders.

I am surprised that he is not a professor. Hoping that one day he will be able to write his articles again in the media. I strongly urge Mashele to work towards a doctorate if he has none in order to ultimately become a professor.

Bruce Khomo, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo