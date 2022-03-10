Prince Mashele, thank you for telling it like it is

I read with disbelief in the Sowetan on Monday, February 28, that Prince Mashele will no longer be doing his regular column in the Sowetan.

Mashele was the main reason I made sure not to miss the Sowetan on Mondays. I looked forward to his incisive, no holds barred articles. He would tell it like it is, regardless of what the subject was and who was involved.

Even during the era that some categorised as the “wasted” nine years of Jacob Zuma's presidency, he was not afraid of breaking with the mould and confront the issues as they were.

Most people who had the opportunity to stand up to what ultimately became state capture, chose to look the other way. Mashele was there to give us as citizenry that things can be confronted and that there are people who are willing to stick it out and things can be better.

The columns helped shape some of my saying. He came across with well- reasoned arguments showing a deep saying and a razor-sharp mind which could see things from afar.

The political thieves who felt offended by the columns never made the threats to sue because their consciences new the truth.

Greed was the source of it all and the problems we are experiencing today emanate directly from the greed and selfishness. I'm certain there are many others who join me in saying that Mashele's columns will sorely be missed and hope Sowetan can find a replacement with the same courage and candour.

I would like to say to Mashele, fare thee well my brother.

Anonymous, Alberton