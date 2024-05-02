The government is spending a lot of time and money running around the whole country doing all sorts of imbizos, but none of them is about stopping the drugs trade and corruption. Why? It is suspicious why it is not dealing with the two pandemics affecting the wellness of the nation.
Is it because senior government leaders and their underworld associates are the ones at the head of these problems, and are afraid to be confronted about drugs, corruption and and general lawlessness at these public gatherings?
Government, it is high time that we tackle these public order enemies head-on so that this country could be fully liberated.
Levy Manaka, Polokwane
READER LETTER | High time we tackle public order enemies head-on
Image: Supplied
