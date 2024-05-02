READER LETTER | High time we tackle public order enemies head-on

Letters

High time we tackle public order enemies head-on

02 May 2024 - 12:00
KZN cops have arrested two suspects after they were found to be running a clandestine drug laboratory in Silverglen on Thursday December 14 2023.
Image: Supplied

The government is spending a lot of time and money  running around the whole country doing all sorts of imbizos, but none of them is about stopping the drugs trade and corruption. Why? It is suspicious  why it is not dealing with the two pandemics affecting the wellness of the nation.

Is it because senior government leaders and their underworld associates are the ones at the head of these problems, and are afraid to be confronted about drugs, corruption and and general lawlessness at these public gatherings? 

Government, it is high time that we tackle these public order enemies head-on so that this country could be fully liberated.

Levy Manaka, Polokwane

