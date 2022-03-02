Malema and his EFF are hypocrites

Police minister Bheki Cele is an egotistical individual who wants to treat the entire SAPS force like a personal inheritance, where everyone must abide by his desires. He is a character who seeks to micro- manage other individuals, even those who run the bureaucracy of the police, because he believes that he is an expert in all matters relating to security.

“Funny that everything that the EFF said about Cele described their ill-disciplined leader Julius Malema, who has turned the EFF into his own private army, fighting his personal and political battles against President Cyril Ramaphosa to please Jacob Zuma.

Malema and his cult, the EFF, must take heed of what Jesus said about judging others in Matthews.7:3-5: “And why worry about a speck in your brother's eye when you have a log in your own eye?”

How can you say to your brother: “Let me take the speck out of your eye”, when all the time there is a log in your own eye? You hypocrite! First get rid of the log in your own eye, then you will see well enough to deal with the speck in your brother's eye.

Lesson: Examine your own motives and conduct instead of judging others. Why? Because the traits that bother you in others are often the habits you have yourself! Our bad habits/behaviour patterns are the very ones that we most want to change in others. It is a well-known fact that Juju and his cult excel in magnifying others' faults while excusing their own!

Hypocrites!

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City