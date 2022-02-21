Malema says 1-million EFF members a minimum: ‘It's the beginning of getting all citizens to believe in us’

EFF leader Julius Malema says he has his sights set much higher than the target of 1-million party members, which the red berets seek to achieve by December.

Malema was speaking at a membership event in Soweto at the weekend. He said the party was in the township to reconnect “with the spirit” of young people who fought for and wanted freedom in their lifetime.

The firebrand leader said he wanted each house in Soweto to have at least one member of the EFF, and each street to have a minimum of 10 members. He said this would enable the “ground forces” to respond in numbers if the party “called for war” one day.

He said it was important for the EFF to exist among ordinary South Africans and be accessible to them.

“We must make society aware of who we are and what we represent. One million members is a minimum, not a maximum. Don’t say by December ‘we have 1-million members, we have arrived’. That is the beginning of getting all 54-million citizens of SA to believe in the EFF.”

He called on would-be party members to wear red clothing every Friday to symbolise their allegiance to the party.

“Anyone who belongs to the EFF, if you are not wearing red on a Friday, you are a sell-out. If you are not a sell-out, show your colours and tell them through your colours that you are proud to belong to the red battalion.”