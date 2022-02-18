WATCH | ‘I will be president one day, whether you like it or not’ — Julius Malema tells AfriForum

“I’m going to be president of this country, whether you like it or not.”

These are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema to lobby group AfriForum at the Equality Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Malema appeared in the court to testify in the hate speech case AfriForum brought against him, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the party for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song dubul’ ibhunu, which translates to “shoot the Boer” or “kill the Boer”.

Taking the stand as a witness, Malema told AfriForum’s advocate Mark Oppenheimer it was only a matter of time before he becomes president of the country.

“I’m going to be president, whether you like it or not,” Malema said during a heated exchange with the advocate.

“I will preside over the affairs of this country, including presiding over you. I think you must start adjusting to that reality. The sooner you do that, the less chest pains you will have when that reality comes.”

Asked by Oppenheimer what chest pains he was referring to, Malema replied “racist chest pains”.