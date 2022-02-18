Malema sticks to his guns on Dubul’ibunu song

EFF leader Julius Malema has told the Equality Court that AfriForum would have to “pay reparations first” before his party pays the R500,000 penalty sought by the interest group in its hate speech case against the red berets.

Malema was under cross-examination for the second day on Thursday. AfriForum wants him, the EFF and its members gagged from continued singing of the “Dubul’ibunu/Shoot the Boer” song and to be forced to apologise.

Malema said the EFF would not apologise or stop singing the song and that AfriForum would have to pay reparations for apartheid and land dispossessions before expecting his party to pay the penalty if they succeeded in the matter.

“They must pay reparations first, and then we can enter into that debate. You are asking money from people you stole from. You are the ones who owe us. You have eaten a lot from our land and minerals,” he said.

Malema said his party distanced itself from anyone who would attack farmers because of “Dubul’ibunu/Shoot the Boer”. He said the song was not literal but directed at the current system that continued to marginalise black people.