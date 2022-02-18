Professor guns down claim of racial intent in 'Shoot the Boer'

Provocative struggle songs still have a place in contemporary SA, despite being racially charged and about violence when viewed literally, as they carried potent political symbolism.

This according to Prof Elizabeth Gunner, a visiting professor at the school of languages at the University of Johannesburg, who took the stand as the last witness of the EFF in the Equality Court.

The EFF and its leader Julius Malema are accused of hate speech and incitement of violence by the lobby group and wants them to be gagged from singing “Dubul’ibhunu/Shoot the Boer” song in future, to be compelled to apologise and to pay a fine of R500,000 for defying a 2011 ruling by the same court that declared the song hate speech, which Malema appealed.

Academically describing the many political struggle songs, Gunner said [the] "political song" had a role in the public life of a state, particularly an African state because of the long cultural matrix and history of politics, song and performance in the African society.

“If you go back to the start of the Union in 1910, you can trace from that time, and earlier as well, that there was a strong tradition of the use of public song in order to voice opinion and make important points about governance, or hoped for governance,” Gunner said.