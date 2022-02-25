AfriForum should treat Die Stem same as Kill the Boer

Both songs carry the same weight

When living in a country with a history as rich as SA’s, how the tales are told tends to get muddled. Something I learnt working as a student journalist at the University of the Free State.



At the time, the statue of Cecil Rhodes had just tasted its first fresh pile of faeces in the run-up to the FeesMustFall campaign. It was brought up in our diary meeting that the movement was gaining traction to do the same with statues on campus...