Where are you PAC?

Run Africa, run. Azania is ablaze, children are in danger. Hee nina abamnyama on your marks, get set, ready and go.

PAC where are you when Azania is being raped and looted by the dark evil forces of doom? Is the Azanian child's cry not loud enough for you to stand up and act?

PAC where are you? When are we going to see the Azania that you promised? When are we going to see the true liberation that we fought for? Azania is yearning for peace and harmony. Let's think of the new and upcoming generation.

Let's build while the sun shines. You are our only hope. We need your true and loyal leadership before it's too late.

Saki Ledwaba, Orlando West, Soweto