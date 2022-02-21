Let's celebrate waste-pickers

Given the high rate of pollution in the country, I would like to salute the people who collect recyclable waste from our rubbish bins and dumping sites. These are unsung heroes who deserve our ululation and applause.

Their contribution to the environment and our health is of great importance as they help keep our living spaces clean and also unconsciously address the challenge of littering and illegal dumping. These people do not only earn a living through waste picking but also lend a hand in the wellbeing of our environment.

The foremost benefit of recycling is that it helps in protecting the environment in the most balanced manner. Recycling also helps to minimise energy consumption, which is crucial for huge production such as mining or refining.

This also makes the production process very cost-effective and beneficial for manufacturers. Another advantage of recycling is that it reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfills. This helps in reducing water and land pollution. Research has shown that poorly managed waste continues to contaminate oceans, clogging drains thus causing flooding, transmitting diseases, harming animals that consume it unknowingly, and affecting environment, tourism and economic development.

The efforts of waste pickers should not be in vain and though theirs is the informal sector, their role in society needs to be recognised. Waste pickers make valuable resources available for re-use and help keep our areas clean and hygienic. I wish these society builders can be presented with trolleys that will help them pick and transport waste without any hindrance.

I urge motorists to be patient with waste pickers who cross the roads pulling handmade trolleys they use to transport waste. Let us treat them with love and respect, and acknowledge their indirect role in keeping our living areas clean while earning a living in the process. Every contribution aimed for the betterment of our living spaces ought to be celebrated, no matter how small it may appear.

Goitseone Tsone Wesi, Pretoria