Plastic cutlery: needlessly adding to the throwaway plastic scourge

Consumer pressure, driven by environmental concerns, forced the hospitality industry to rethink the plastic straw - but another form of single-use plastic is still being served up in massive numbers daily.

Cutlery: plastic knives, forks and spoons, much of it discarded without being used. Never mind single-use plastic; the cutlery is, in many cases, zero-use plastic. Produced, delivered and then dumped, unused.

Cape Town-based restaurant owner Ciro De Siena highlighted the issue on Twitter last week.

“Uber Eats has been smart about this issue and ask you if you want utensils [when you place an order]. But almost every restaurant we order from sends plastic cutlery regardless.

“This may sound trivial, but there are over 15,000 restaurants in SA. If each sends out just 20 meals a day, that’s 300,000 sets of single-use plastic, which may well just end up in the bin.