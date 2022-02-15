Well done to Nkosana Makate

I would like to congratulate Nkosana Makate for his resilience; never giving up on something that rightfully belongs to him. I admire him.

Strange how a brilliant idea can change one's life in an ethical, fair society, which makes one wonder how unscrupulous crooks in the government can get away with robbing people of money that genuinely belongs to them.

Money they worked hard for, like the R153,000 that was never paid out to me as part of the full payout of my severance package in 1996 when I left Tembisa Hospital.

I trust and hope that in embracing his newly, deserved acquired status, he will remember those who go to bed on empty stomachs and lend a helping hand. That way the Lord will multiply his fortunes. Congratulations!

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.