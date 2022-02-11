Repent and change your destiny beyond the grave

Not everyone who dies becomes an ancestor. Some will become slaves to the snakes that gave them riches, while others become lost souls. Others will become an energy source for witches, while others will get stuck and become what we call a ghost.

Not everyone will become an ancestor, because not everyone deserves to be in the light. Some people will go in dark places to serve the demons they served while they lived on this earth.

There is no judgment day in spirituality. God doesn't have to ask you anything, you are just going exactly where you belong to. If you lived your life acting stupid and using witchcraft, you already know what will happen to you.

If you don't change now while you are still alive, you will never get another chance. To just go to church every Sunday is just a waste of time. Just repent and leave all your evil deeds now.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo