The looting of goods in various shops by Jacob Zuma supporters is absurd and deserves to be condemned in our democratic society. These undermine the gains of our constitutional democracy and the people who have paid with their lives for us to enjoy this freedom.

This matter will damage our reputation as a country to the international community; it will also scare investors who were willing to invest in our economy. The cost of this looting will hamper service delivery to our communities who need relief from the current pandemic.

The police must act quickly to stop this problem, which must be treated as acts of criminality; those who are involved must be prosecuted and charged by our courts. The issue of Zuma has been dealt with by our courts.

The police are also failing to stop people who are tarnishing the image of SA to the world. We need to amend our laws to prevent these criminal activities from happening in the future.

Our police need to be trained to be able to contain these lootings; people will lose their jobs in the retail sector. There are dark forces who are working together to use ordinary people to achieve their evil deeds in the current political environment to benefit their short-term goals. The rule of law must be maintained. Lead us Mr President.

Mikateko Advice Mkhatshwa, Agincourt