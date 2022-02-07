Zuma’s henchmen out to derail Zondo

The RET hyenas, Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu, should be removed from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews because they are only there to oppose the appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice. This is unfair to Zondo.

We all know that all Zumarite looters hate Zondo with a passion. I have two questions: how did the chairman allow the two Zuma stooges to be a part of the JSC committee? It is common knowledge that they are there to fulfill their mandate from Nkandla.

Will Deputy Chief Justice Zondo receive a fair hearing and vote from Zuma's henchmen? Absolutely not. They are only there to derail any effort made by Zondo to succeed Mogoeng Mogoeng as chief justice.

To preserve the integrity of the JSC, the chairperson should get rid of Zuma's henchmen because they are not there to add value to this esteemed commission's work, but as usual, they are there to cause chaos. Chaos is their second nature.

It is only fair that everyone of the justices be given a fair chance to present themselves before the commission without hostilities from some rogue commissioners/ committee members. South Africans were expecting the committee to be made up of honourable and dignified people, not self-righteous and foul-mouthed characters.

Bushy Green, Kagiso