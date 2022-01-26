Letters

South Africans not sacrificial lambs to help Zim

By READER LETTER - 26 January 2022 - 08:55
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ahmed Zaggoudi

On Saturday January 22, I watched with some disgruntlement the news on eNCA, where Zimbabweans were pleading with South Africans to be lenient towards Zimbabweans as there are no food and jobs in their country.

The question that I asked myself was for how long and at whose expense should such leniency occur? The situation in Zimbabwe did not start now, but has been there for the past 20 years or more and the authorities up there never bothered to address it even if they know what the cause is.

Zimbabweans are our African brothers but our generosity towards their plight should not be at the expense of South Africans, lest the situation continues unabated.

Bruce Khomo, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa forms new political party

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has formed a new political party, Citizens Coalition for Change.
News
19 hours ago

Julius Malema's restaurant visit causes a stir

Parliament says EFF MPs have a right to conduct oversight inspections in any sector as part of their constituency work provided they did not ...
News
6 days ago

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa fires state security minister

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his state security minister Owen Ncube.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...