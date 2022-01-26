South Africans not sacrificial lambs to help Zim

On Saturday January 22, I watched with some disgruntlement the news on eNCA, where Zimbabweans were pleading with South Africans to be lenient towards Zimbabweans as there are no food and jobs in their country.

The question that I asked myself was for how long and at whose expense should such leniency occur? The situation in Zimbabwe did not start now, but has been there for the past 20 years or more and the authorities up there never bothered to address it even if they know what the cause is.

Zimbabweans are our African brothers but our generosity towards their plight should not be at the expense of South Africans, lest the situation continues unabated.

Bruce Khomo, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo