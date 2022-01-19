EFF leaders put pressure on restaurants about hiring local staff

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that his party would put pressure on all restaurants that employ foreign nationals at the expense of South Africans as this would cause conflict and result in exploitation.

Malema was on Wednesday at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg, where he and other party leaders conducted inspections in several restaurants as part of the EFF’s campaign of ensuring that the employment ratio in the hospitality sector had a preference of locals.

The EFF has accused the hospitality sector of hiring illegal foreign nationals in a bid to exploit them as they could not make demands in relation to being paid a minimum wage and other benefits that South Africans enjoyed in terms of the law.

“They must comply. We have a problem of high unemployment and poverty and it can only be resolved through employment. No-one is saying they must not employ Zimbabweans but there must be at all times locals who are given preference,” Malema said.