Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa fires state security minister

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his state security minister Owen Ncube.

Ncube, once considered a Mnangagwa loyalist, was in charge of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), the country’s dreaded spy agency.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said Ncube had been removed from office “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a minister of government”.

Ncube was appointed state security minister in September 2018, but has recently been associated with Zanu-PF factional wars as the country moves towards the 2023 election.