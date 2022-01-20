Julius Malema's restaurant visit causes a stir
The EFF leader, with an entourage in tow, embarked on controversial inspections to establishments in the hospitality industry to check on the ratio of foreigners to South Africans employed
Parliament says EFF MPs have a right to conduct oversight inspections in any sector as part of their constituency work provided they did not intimidate or threaten people.
Parliament says EFF MPs have a right to conduct oversight inspections in any sector as part of their constituency work provided they did not intimidate or threaten people.
