Vaccination holds the key to return of normal proceedings in schools

2022 should be earmarked as time for pupils to access classroom learning without interruption

On Thursday November 4, my gorgeous wife and I had the privilege to attend the Special Spring Concert, hosted by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) at the Linder Auditorium.



It was all thanks to the fact that we have both been vaccinated against Covid-19 that we could attend as access to the venue was restricted to those with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. There can be no gainsaying that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on multiple sectors including the sport, arts, culture and recreation and education sectors, which calls for an urgent return to normality...