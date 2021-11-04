ANC's hypnotic power means SA is doomed

The hypnotic power of the ANC over large swathes of the voting public is remarkable. The results prove that this country is incapable of shedding both its apartheid past, and the rotten-to-the-core individuals, who have for the past 27 years brought the country to its knees.

Like sheep, those who voted ANC clearly do not have the common sense to see that the gross incompetence of the party they voted for will drag the country further into the quagmire of filth and degradation.

The ANC-led councils will continue to wreak havoc, as basic services will not be forthcoming. Coalitions within hung metros will have infighting that will render them useless, as have been the most recent experiences. The ANC sheep have been rounded up once again by the Judas goat, to be led to the slaughterhouse of political ignominy.

Another sad outcome for this once great country.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni