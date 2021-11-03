The ANC was already reeling from a poor performance in the 2016 local government vote‚ but it appears to be even worse this time around‚ according to experts and based on results counted by the end of Tuesday evening.

What has worsened the ANC’s misfortunes are new kid on the block ActionSA‚ along with the DA proving to be resilient‚ despite a controversial election campaign. The EFF has also grown in key areas‚ as has the Freedom Front Plus.

While the ANC in 2016 mainly lost in Gauteng and in the Nelson Mandela Bay metros‚ it now appears set to get a bloodied nose in its traditional strong bases‚ including in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

In KZN‚ there was a 36% voter turnout in Monday’s local government elections‚ a low that will surely hurt the ANC.

Experts believe this is a new dawn in South African politics. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said the biggest surprise was Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA. Mashaba was the Johannesburg mayor on a DA ticket after 2016‚ but went on to form his new party.

“He’s really had a good showing for a party that had no political history‚” he said. ActionSA had a particularly strong showing in Gauteng and was proving a headache for more established parties‚ in Johannesburg in particular.

By just before 9pm‚ according to the IEC's website‚ ActionSA had obtained 16.97% of the vote cast. This had a huge impact on the ANC‚ which had obtained 34.88% of the vote‚ and the DA‚ which had 25.04%.

Mashaba's party is likely to be a key coalition kingmaker in SA's economic centre.