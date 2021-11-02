ANC introduces performance contracts for incoming councillors

It states deployees will be evaluated by the NEC, or a structure delegated by the NEC, at least in the middle of their term, before the end of the term and more frequently, as may be determined by the NEC.

Deployees also have to accept the NEC may recall or redeploy them at any time should their performance be found to be unsatisfactory.

The party wants its deployees to declare their financial interests and undergo lifestyle audits at any time when the NEC requires them to do so. Those who do not comply may be removed.

On the thorny step-aside issue which has led to tensions in the ANC, the party wants its deployees to accept that every cadre accused of or reported to be involved in corrupt practices should account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary processes.

“Those who fail to give any acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended,” read the draft contract. “ANC leaders and members who are alleged to be involved in corrupt activities should, where necessary, step aside until their names are cleared,” it said, adding that cadres who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures or other government structures, pending the finalisation of their cases.

Previously, some ANC deployees have refused to resign when party structures instructed them to do so but the contract binds them to agree to a recall or redeployment at any time when they have not complied with stipulated provisions.

The party also expects its council deployees to implement its policies and programmes, work constructively in councils and caucuses, attend meetings and participate fully in council work, represent their constituencies and stay in touch with, report to and consult voters and account to ANC structures, among other things.

