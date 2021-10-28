The customer is kingmaker in war of the retails

It begins, the war of the retail giants. Will it benefit the financially challenged consumer?

It seems that “quality” at affordable pricing is the new focus, as Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths go at each other’s slice of pie at the top end of the food chain.

Cash-strapped, yet discerning consumers, continue to look for high-value products, so the challenge for the likes of Checkers is to gain the confidence of highly brand-conscious South Africans.

It’s in the packaging, the attractiveness of the store, easy accessibility from the parking lot, but above all...it’s value for money quality and fresh,fresh, fresh.

The retail industry in this country is hopelessly over-traded. The margins are squeezed, making it a difficult industry to exist in, successfully. Those who survive this dramatic war of the retail giants, will be champions indeed.

The only winner should be the customer. Yes indeed, the customer will be the kingmaker.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni