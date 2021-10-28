Letters

The customer is kingmaker in war of the retails

By Reader Letter - 28 October 2021 - 10:10
It seems that “quality ” at affordable pricing is the new focus, as Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths go at each other at the top end of the food chain, the writer says.
It seems that “quality ” at affordable pricing is the new focus, as Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths go at each other at the top end of the food chain, the writer says.
Image: Shoprite/Supplied

It begins, the war of the retail giants. Will it benefit the financially challenged consumer?

It seems that “quality” at affordable pricing is the new focus, as Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths go at each other’s slice of pie at the top end of the food chain.

Cash-strapped, yet discerning consumers, continue to look for high-value products, so the challenge for the likes of Checkers is to gain the confidence of highly brand-conscious South Africans.

It’s in the packaging, the attractiveness of the store, easy accessibility from the parking lot, but above all...it’s value for money quality and fresh,fresh, fresh.

The retail industry in this country is hopelessly over-traded. The margins are squeezed, making it a difficult industry to exist in, successfully. Those who survive this dramatic war of the retail giants, will be champions indeed.

The only winner should be the customer. Yes indeed, the customer will be the kingmaker.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

People over 30 lose hope in getting jobs

When Kabelo, 27, chose a career in electrical engineering he thought getting a job would be easy as it was in high demand. Three years later, armed ...
News
3 weeks ago

Shoprite agrees to share the retail pie by ending exclusivity clauses

Shoprite Holdings has agreed to stop enforcing exclusivity clauses in its lease agreements.
News
1 year ago

Consumer commission urges clients to return recalled Appletiser products

The Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza has urged consumers who bought Appletiser products to immediately return them to the retailers ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...