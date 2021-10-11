Alleged Pietermaritzburg mall arson instigator denied bail

An alleged instigator behind the razing of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, Ndumiseni Zuma, was denied bail on Monday.

Zuma, 35, a former security guard, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court and faces two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act. These relate to the incidences of looting and public violence after the burning of the mall in mid-July.

Last week, footage was shared in the court of Zuma, who is alleged to have shared a video of himself calling for the destruction of the mall.

Magistrate Nitesh Binessarie said on Monday that upon viewing the video footage and listening to all oral evidence in court, he had found that Zuma was dishonest.

“The video and the person before me are the same persons. It was very clear from the video that the person before me had advocated for public violence,” said Binessarie.

Binessarie said the items of clothing including a cap and Fabiani T-shirt — allegedly found at his Jika Joe informal settlement house — were further proof that it was the same man.