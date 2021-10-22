Society now more accepting of abortion

Over the years, abortion has been a very taboo subject to speak about, not only in family homes but in many spaces, including the entertainment space as well as the educational space due to the religious sentimental values we espouse.

People who hold very strong religious beliefs on pro life matters have held those who believe in pro choice at ransom for generations, which has led to many deaths as unlawful backroom abortion clinics have proliferated as an unintended consequence of those who want to force their way of thinking on to others.

But over the years, due to the victories in courts, not only in Africa but throughout the world, which have affirmed pro-choice as a legal imperative, the tide has been changing as well as public opinion. The stigmatisation of those who choose to abort has subsided in society.

This has had a very positive impact on the lives of many people, who now feel free to choose and not have their choice made for them by others. This has led to a new way of wave of scriptwriting for those in the entertainment industry.

Previously, when you would encounter a storyline regarding abortion, it would have so many scenes where the female cast member, who would be doing the abortion, will be either laughed at or branded as a killer by society.

These days the atmosphere in the entertainment industry is more accepting as it is in real life. Over the past five months we have seen three different storylines on TV, all depicting the issue of abortion. We had Dimpho Mokoena on The River on Mzansi Magic, we have had Tracy on Generations: The Legacy and more recently we had a Pretty Seakamela who just had an abortion on Skeem Saam.

These were all informative and educational, but one does beg the question, what does this increased airtime mean for young women, and can there ever be too much information on abortion?

Elon Mogale, Phalaborwa