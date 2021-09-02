U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights and allowing a law prohibiting the vast majority of abortions in the state that took effect on Wednesday to remain in place.

The justices on a 5-4 vote denied an emergency request by abortion and women's health providers for an injunction barring enforcement of the ban while litigation continues in their lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.