World

U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban

By Reuters - 02 September 2021 - 06:57
The justices on a 5-4 vote denied an emergency request by abortion and women's health providers for an injunction barring enforcement of the ban.
The justices on a 5-4 vote denied an emergency request by abortion and women's health providers for an injunction barring enforcement of the ban.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights and allowing a law prohibiting the vast majority of abortions in the state that took effect on Wednesday to remain in place.

The justices on a 5-4 vote denied an emergency request by abortion and women's health providers for an injunction barring enforcement of the ban while litigation continues in their lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

Texas six-week abortion ban takes effect

A Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect early Wednesday morning after the US Supreme Court did not act on an emergency ...
News
17 hours ago

Directory for mental and overall wellness

Taking care of your mental health is important for your overall wellbeing. With this directory of hotlines and counselling centres, help is always ...
Good Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy