South Africa

Court terminates man’s abortion tablets business

01 October 2021 - 15:03
A man was sentenced to five years behind bars for illegally selling abortion pills. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Henadzi Pechan

The regional court in East London has handed a five-year jail sentence to a man bust for illegally selling abortion pills.

Johan Turyamureba, 25, was sentenced on Thursday following his conviction on charges of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The Hawks swooped on Turyamureba during a sting operation in August.

“The East London based Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau, in an intelligence-driven operation together with the East London crime intelligence unit, arrested Turyamureba for allegations of selling Cytotec tablets to members of the community in East London,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“Cytotec tablets are in the schedule 4 category under the act, which means they can only be dealt, sold and distributed by registered medical practitioners or pharmacists.”

Mgolodela said Turyamureba was arrested during a sting operation after selling pills worth thousands of rand.

“Between August 17 and 21, three successful purchases of abortion tablets were conducted during the clandestine operation. On August 27, 26 tablets worth R4,500 were confiscated and Turyamureba was immediately arrested.

“He made his first court appearance on August 30 and was convicted after appearances in the East London regional court.”

The court handed Turyamureba a five-year prison sentence or R50,000 fine.

“He further received a five-year suspended sentence.”

TimesLIVE

