SA belongs to all who live in it

I am profoundly concerned about the DA, which sought to bring about the federal state in a clandestine manner. The preamble of the Freedom Charter or “the book of life” states that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white, and that no government can justly claim authority upon the people unless that government has been based upon the will of the people.

We must not be fooled by the DA because it's a well-known fact that it is an alliance of the Nationalist Party, Herstigte Nasionale Party and the Progressive Federal Party. The DA is fooling South Africans by claiming to make things happen; in fact it will be creating cheap labour, thus people will be made tools of trade.

We must not forget the brutality of the 1913 Land Act, the forced removals, the Sharpeville massacre, the 1976 student uprisings, the Boipatong, Bisho and Langa massacres; the list is endless.

The DA is known to rent a black, its former black leaders bear reference. We must forget not where we come from and we must please look, listen, decide and vote correctly. We must also re-visit our conscience. We shall never forget our oppressors. Never.

Sello Stephen Mapeka, Paballong, QwaQwa