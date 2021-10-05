DA and ANC butt heads over 'racist v heroes' campaign posters in Phoenix

As the race to the polls for local government elections heats up, racial tension in Phoenix after recent civil unrest is being used as a means of campaigning for political parties in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday, reaction to the DA election posters were put up in Phoenix, north of Durban. Racial tensions within the community there erupted during unrest and rioting in Durban in July as 36 people lost their lives — 30 of them shot.

DA provincial chair Dean Macpherson said the posters were going up all over the city and the intention was not to create further division among residents.

“It's a matter of fact that the ANC has called people all over the city of Durban racist. We disagree with this sentiment. We agree that they were heroes. They were the blue line between absolute anarchy and the sheer lack of law enforcement during July's unrest. The citizens of this city were heroes.”

He said the DA in no way condoned lawlessness, which included the shootings and killings in Phoenix.

“We've been very clear that anyone who has transgressed the law must go through the judicial process. The law must take its course and we see where that process goes.”