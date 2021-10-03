John Steenhuisen sings praises of outgoing Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi

DA leader John Steenhuisen has spoken glowingly about outgoing Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi.

Baloyi is leaving the municipality as its first citizen after serving two terms under the DA government. He will be replaced as a candidate in the upcoming local government elections by Peter Teixeira, who launched his manifesto at an event on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch, Steenhuisen said what Baloyi achieved in Midvaal was nothing short of outstanding.

“By being a present and engaged leader, and by living out our DA values in everything you did, you set an example which others found easy to follow. I remember when you took office here as a very young man back in 2013, there were many people who doubted whether you had the necessary life experience for this challenging job.

“Well, I assure you, no-one is doubting you now. Midvaal was fortunate to have you at the helm these past eight years, and you can be proud of the achievements of this municipality under your watch. We thank you for your exemplary service to the people of Midvaal, and we wish you all the best for the future,” said Steenhuisen.

Baloyi announced early last year that he would not be standing again as a mayor for the municipality.