Vote DA for a better life for all

01 October 2021
I urge you all to go out and vote for the DA on November 1. Every community deserves to have clean water, a good environment and to have public spaces maintained, and the DA can provide this.

Vote for the DA in the local government elections, and the party will address infrastructure challenges and eliminate pit latrines. In Nelson Mandela Bay the DA managed to triple the rate of repairing water leaks, while in Johannesburg the party replaced water and sewer pipes which helped reduce water leaks in the city.

The City of Cape Town has successfully been reducing the impact of load-shedding with the City-owned and operated power station; so when the country is operating under stage 2 lockdown, it’s stage 1 for Cape Town residents and no load-shedding.

The DA gets things done; they understand that getting the basics right is the foundation to a successful country. We all deserve to live under a functional municipality and to do this we need to vote for a party with a record of action.

Lyrics Mazibuko, Braamfontein

