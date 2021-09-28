'Poo thrower in chief' makes political comeback in Cape Town

Former ANC councillor and “poo thrower in chief” Loyiso Nkohla is making a political comeback and wants Capetonians to vote him back into the Cape Town city council as a candidate for the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

He joined the party earlier this month and is standing as its councillor candidate in four Cape Town wards.

Nkohla insisted this week that not being in the media spotlight did not mean he had stopped helping informal settlement dwellers get better service from the city.

As evidence, Nkohla produced an e-mail he sent to the city manager and other senior councillors this month in which he complained about “inhabitable” conditions in Khayelitsha and threatening to take action if the concerns were not addressed.

He highlighted potholes and overflowing drains which has seen human waste spilling into the streets.