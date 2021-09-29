Nzimande rubbishes DA claim that he hates Afrikaans

Minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande has dismissed with contempt the idea by the DA that he hates Afrikaans.

This comes after the DA filed a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission against Nzimande for classifying Afrikaans as a foreign language.

Nzimande accused the DA of recycling its old and tired strategy that was defeated in 1996, seeking to privilege Afrikaans as an instrument to exclude the majority of South Africans in accessing education, especially in former white education institutions.

“Afrikaans should and must be located in a democratic South Africa and be rescued from a white right-wing agenda, and this should not be viewed as being in conflict with promoting mother tongue instruction in a democratic South Africa,” Nzimande said.

He said he wanted the department to use SA languages for transformation in the post-school education and training sector as a whole by enhancing the status and roles of previously marginalised languages.

Nzimande said he will study both the Constitutional Court judgment on Unisa’s language policy and the DA complaint filed with the commission.

“We are, however, more than determined to defend our language policy in higher education and we are prepared to engage anyone with a genuine desire to tackle inequalities in language use and development in our country.

“In consultation with my legal team, I will communicate further on the implications of the Constitutional Court judgment on the entire post-school education and training sector,” Nzimande said.

DA’s Leon Schreiber said Nzimande’s classification of Afrikaans as a “foreign” language was contained in the language policy framework for public higher education institutions dated October 2020.