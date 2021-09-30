'If they say I must run, I will run again': Mabuza ready to stand for ANC deputy president next year

Deputy President David Mabuza has opened an ANC succession debate in the middle of crucial municipal election campaigning, saying he could run for the same position next year if “the people” say he must.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a campaign trail in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Thursday.

Responding to questions, Mabuza said he would not impose himself on a second term – but that he was open to retaining the position.

“It will be the decision of the people. I never imposed myself on this position. I was elected by the people. They said I must come and serve. It will be the same. If they say I must run, I will run again. If they say, 'No, we have got another candidate,' I will accept it because the will of the majority must be respected,” he said.

Mabuza's campaigning came the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the public release of the SIU report into the R150m Digital Vibes saga. The 114-page report revealed gross misconduct on the part of former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, his family members, senior health officials and some of the minister's associates.

Mabuza said the law must take its course regarding the scandal.