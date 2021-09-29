‘Political parties like to make electoral promises but never deliver’

Sowetan hit the streets to speak to voters about some of the promises made by the DA, EFF and the ANC

After three main political parties launched their manifestos for next month’s local government elections, Sowetan hit the streets to speak to voters about some of the promises made by the DA, EFF and the ANC.



The ANC promised to place traders’ stalls on busy streets and nodes, protect informal traders..