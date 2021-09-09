Letters

Election time means feeding frenzy

By Reader Letter - 09 September 2021 - 10:02
The writer says exercising our right to vote is our sacred duty.


Like the annual sardine run, election fever has engulfed the country in a crazy frenzy, as the fisherman (immoral politicians) cast the nets to scoop as many fish (voters) as they can. Chasing the shoals are the primitive predators – EFF, DA and ANC – hoping to swallow as many shoals as their greedy stomachs can digest.

They hope to breed as many offspring as they can before they become extinct; political climate change and educated voter warming is a dire and mortal threat to them. Exercising our right to vote is our sacred duty.

No matter what you believe or whom you support, it is your right to exercise your vote. Registering to vote is a legal obligation, exercising your moral obligation to vote is your choice.

Our beloved nation is in a mortal crisis as political hyenas have devoured the nation's precious resources in a scorched earth rampage turning the landscape into a barren desert. As a voter, ask your conscience whether a government that believes in God or goodness would have allowed for all this to happen.

This is avarice and evil. Negligence is an understatement. This is the naked face of all who support this despicable regime. There is no temple that can be raised that will be enough to cleanse their souls of sin.

Their gallery of shame welcomes new disciples in an order of ordainment that makes a mockery of constitutional government and the rule of law. The evil that has consumed our poverty stricken land must be replaced by leadership that is equal, just, rational, honest and can begin to repair what this regime and its cheerleaders are doing.

Register to vote, cast your vote on election day. Apathy will destroy and decimate your future.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

