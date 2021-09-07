New North West premier Bushy Maape promises service delivery, job creation

Newly elected North West premier Bushy Maape has promised service delivery and jobs as he takes over the province.

Maape was elected on Tuesday as the new premier to replace Job Mokgoro. He beat the DA’s Winston Rabotapi, who is also the party’s caucus leader in the legislature.

Maape received 21 votes while Rabotapi received five.

Addressing the legislature following his election, Maape promised he will not disappoint in the performance of his duties.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to honourable members for showing confidence in me. I also want to thank my organisation, the ANC, for assigning me this responsibility, collectively with others.