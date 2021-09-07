ANC to blame for failure to register candidates, says Duarte
Prospective ANC representatives not registered in 93 municipalities
The ANC says it was its own mistakes that caused the party not to register proportional representation (PR) candidates in 93 municipalities across the country during the initial deadline for municipal elections last month.
Party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte made the startling admission during a press briefing on Tuesday, after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced it would reopen the candidate registration process...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.