ANC to blame for failure to register candidates, says Duarte

Prospective ANC representatives not registered in 93 municipalities

The ANC says it was its own mistakes that caused the party not to register proportional representation (PR) candidates in 93 municipalities across the country during the initial deadline for municipal elections last month.



Party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte made the startling admission during a press briefing on Tuesday, after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced it would reopen the candidate registration process...