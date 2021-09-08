New North West premier Maape promises to fight graft
Defence minister Thandi Modise said she hopes that he stabilises the province
Newly elected North West premier Bushy Maape has in his inaugural speech promised to fight poverty, corruption and youth unemployment in the province.
Maape was elected premier on Tuesday following his nomination by ANC chief whip Paul Sebego. The DA's caucus leader Winston Rabopati was also nominated by his party in the provincial legislature on Tuesday...
