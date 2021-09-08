POLL| Which party will you vote for in the local government elections?

South Africans will head to the polls later this year to vote in the local government elections.

The Constitutional Court on Friday rejected an application by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to postpone the elections to February 2022.

The IEC application followed a set of recommendations contained in a report by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, which said elections should be moved to February 2022 to ensure the fairness of the elections and the safety of voters who might be exposed to Covid-19.

The apex court said applications should happen between 27 October and November 1.