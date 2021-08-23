Khumalo mixes art with food

Are artists born or made? Both. Some are born, others are made. Nkosinathi Khumalo, popularly known as Kgosi, is a born visual artist. Art runs in Khumalo’s veins: he lives and eats art.

Kgosi owns the Kagiso Art Gallery in Kagiso. If I’m not mistaken, it is the only art gallery on the West Rand townships. His artworks are displayed in the gallery but he also allows other artists to exhibit there. That’s progressive.

The multi-award-winning visual artist uses the gallery for different purposes. He also lets out it for events such as book launches, high tea, workshops and strategic meetings. I’m planning to launch my new book in his gallery.

Recently, Khumalo added another business in the gallery: he has opened a restaurant. His menu has an assortment of items: chips, ribs, chicken, burger, beef and soft drinks, among others. His prices are reasonable and he also delivers.

The truth of the matter is that the art business is unpredictable, inconsistent, less secured and cruel. One moment you have many gigs, the next moment it’s dry. Therefore, it is advisable for artists to have multiple sources of income.

So, Kgosi’s move to add a restaurant in his art business is a step in the right direction. He does not want to be part of the statistics of talented artists who are poor. May his new adventure take him to new heights. All the best to him.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City