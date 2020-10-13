Art contest fills winners' cups with joy

About 300 visual art students from 16 tertiary institutions across the country took part in a competition to create designs for coffee cups under the theme “A story in every cup”.

The winner was Kabelo Diphoko, an aspiring multimedia designer from Klerksdorp, North West. He won R100,000 towards his tuition fees at the North West University where he is a student, and an all-expenses paid coffee experience trip for two in Tanzania.

“I entered the competition because I don’t have a bursary and when I first saw the prize reward it motivated me to enter and try my luck,” said Diphoko.

Diphoko, 23, said he received a lot of support from his family who encouraged his artistic journey from the onset, adding that his design for the Wild Bean Cafe competition drew inspiration from ubuntu, the spirit of giving and welcoming, which he values a lot.

“What inspired my design was the diversity and ubuntu in South Africa which I value so much and I wanted to translate it visually in a way that people would relate to while enjoying their Wild Bean [Cafe] coffee,” he said .

Diphoko still has two years to finish his degree, so his win means a lot.