Spiritual aspects of weddings also affected by ongoing pandemic

According to statistics published by Stats SA in 2018, the rate of couples choosing to tie the knot by way of a registered civil marriage increased only slightly by 0.6% year on year.

Add to these the unpredictable nature of the ongoing pandemic, financial strain and the mental health warning signs, a wedding celebration should be quite an unattractive idea. Or not!

Many people have decided to get married during the pandemic, proving that love can indeed overcome all adversity.

Forced to change the order of their customised wedding bands for the second time as a result of the pandemic, Matthew and Kirschel Vosloo were determined not to let anything else hinder their wedding plans.

“When the ring finally arrived, he couldn’t wait and he asked me soon after. We decided that a small wedding may not be a bad thing. It would also be more cost-effective for us. Our main goal at the end of this was to be together, married and happy. We succeeded,” says Kirschel.

The reality of the pandemic made itself clear to the couple, not only on the wedding day but even during the planning stages. A lot had to be done differently.

“A major hurdle in the planning of the wedding was the limited number of people who could attend our wedding. When we had to view venues, we were limited to two people per visit, the same applied when shopping for the dress. Not having family around to help out with the small things gave a sense of missing out,” she says.

Additionally, couples on the road to marriage rely on the guidance and support of family and friends, as well as the wisdom and assistance of spiritual elders. But due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the Vosloo family had to spiritually prepare for marriage with virtual pre-marital counselling sessions.

“We had to do our pre-marriage counselling on Zoom and trying to synchronise our schedules with the pastor was very tricky. We have not been able to gather with some of our friends from church and have been heavily relying on each other for support. We definitely missed the human interaction that you get with the preparation of the day," Kirschel says.