Ramaphosa appointing his allies to key posts is a good move — Cosatu

Cosatu has described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to appoint his allies to key cabinet posts and around himself as a good move as it would now leave him with no excuses for the failures of his administration.



The Thursday night cabinet reshuffle saw Ramaphosa roping in more of his allies, in what is seen as a bid to bring closely those he trusted and avoid the same embarrassment suffered by his administration during the recent looting and public violence where he was forced to admit that the government was caught napping...