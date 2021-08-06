Mapisa-Nqakula's last act: Asks Ramaphosa to reduce soldiers deployed in SA from 25,000 to 10,000

In what would ultimately be her final act as the defence and military veterans minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday evening told MPs she had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to reduce the number of soldiers on the ground from 25,000 to 10,000.

“Papers are on the way to the president, to you and parliament, to reduce the number ... so that the focus of the troops is purely on the provinces which are still calm but volatile,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She was referring to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where civil unrest took place and led to the killing of more than 300 people and damage to infrastructure worth billions of rand three weeks ago.

She said soldiers will also remain in the Western Cape, which has been plagued by taxi violence.

“That we have deployed troops to Mozambique has not, at all, compromised our deployment internally,” said the minister.

But this would be her last act as minister. Just a few hours later, Ramaphosa removed her from his cabinet entirely as part of sweeping changes to the security cluster.