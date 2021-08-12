Letters

Happy Women's Month precious ladies

By Reader Letter - 12 August 2021 - 11:47
Women can face any battle, the writer says.
Women can face any battle, the writer says.
Image: 123RF/Aleksandr Davydov

I nominate my mom, she's the pillar of my strength. When I fall she lifts me up and tells me this is part of life. We fall, laugh, cry, dance and pray together. No matter what life throws at us, we keep on moving forward. No awards will define how important she is, she deserves the respect, love, peace and more.

I nominate you as the best cook of my life, the best designer, the best cleaner... I am running out of words. Life is too short to complain each and everyday, let's appreciate the little things we get from good people around us. Let's celebrate our loved ones each and everyday, not occasionally.

Women can face any battle; it's either we win or we are defeated. We keep on rising at the end of the day. Women bring life in this world; we are strong enough to face any challenge and pain. Every woman is amazing and unique.

No matter how rich or poor you are, you make a difference in this world. We are peacemakers, that's part of our duty, we didn't study for that type of job but we are born with that skill.

Love and peace dwells in us forever. Happy Women's Month precious ladies.

Sara Dimple Makala, Three Rivers

Celebrating the rights and freedom of women in SA

This Women’s Month, which is commemorated annually in August, women from all walks of life celebrate the freedoms they did not have pre-1994.
SebenzaLIVE
3 days ago

Olympics: Unitards to period-proof tights

These brands embrace women's sportswear revolution.
S Mag
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting